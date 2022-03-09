New Zealand electronic retail spending falls in February

WELLINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand electronic retail card spending fell 7.8% in February over the previous month, while actual sales rose 1.1% from the same month a year ago, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

The electronic cards data covers about 68% of core retail sales in the country, and is the main measure of monthly retail activity. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese) ((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonr)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/ECARDS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.