New Zealand economy grows more strongly than expected

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 14, 2022 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's economy grew more strongly than expected in the last quarter in part due to increases in spending on travel now that the country's borders are fully open, along with more activity in the construction sector.

Official data out on Thursday showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.0% in the September quarter, beating forecasts of a 0.9% gain and improving on the revised 1.9% rise seen in the second quarter.

Annual growth jumped to 6.4%, as health care, travel and construction all saw significant growth. However, that was also biased down by the timing of various lockdowns in 2021.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.