New Zealand economy grows 3.0% in fourth quarter

WELLINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.0% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure was below the median forecast from economists polled by Reuters, who expected production-based growth to increase 3.2% for the quarter.

Annual GDP rose 3.1%, below than a Reuters poll forecast of a 3.3% rise. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Lucy.craymer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/GDP (URGENT)

