New Zealand economy contracts 0.2% in first quarter

Contributor
Lucy Craymer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) declined 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous quarter due in part to a decline in the primary industries sector, official data showed on Thursday.

WELLINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP) declined 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous quarter due in part to a decline in the primary industries sector, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure was below the median forecast from economists polled by Reuters, who expected production-based growth to increase 0.6% for the quarter.

Annual GDP rose 1.2%, below a Reuters poll forecast of a 2.7% rise.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters