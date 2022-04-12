New Zealand dlr firms as RBNZ goes for the full fifty on rates

The New Zealand dollar firmed on Wednesday after the country's central bank raised interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points, though it tempered that a little by not lifting its projected peak for rates.

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar firmed on Wednesday after the country's central bank raised interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points, though it tempered that a little by not lifting its projected peak for rates.

The market had been wagering heavily on a half-percentage-point move from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), though a majority of economists had looked for just a quarter point. The central bank had not raised rates by half a percentage point since May 2020.

In reaction, the kiwi rose 0.3% to $0.6868 NZD=D3 but remained well short of its recent five-month high of $0.7034. Support comes in at $0.6808, with resistance at $0.6906.

The Australian dollar also edged up, to $0.7467 AUD=D3, on speculation the sharp move by the RBNZ would increase pressure for a tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

This was the fourth hike by the RBNZ in the current cycle and took the policy rate to 1.5%, with the central bank arguing that faster moves now would lessen the risk of inflation getting out of hand in the future.

That saw investors price in another half-point hike for the May policy meeting and a rate of 3.25% by year-end. RBNZWATCH

"Given that we expect wage growth and inflation to rise further in the months ahead and the labour market to remain tight, the RBNZ still has a lot of work ahead of itself," said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

"We have pencilled in 6 more rate hikes this year, which would mark one hike at every meeting along with another 50 basis points in May," he added. "That would take rates to 3.0% by the end of this year."

However, the RBNZ was also content to keep its previously projected peak for rates at 3.35% - not lifting it to 3.5% or higher, as some hawks in the market had bet on.

As a result, two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= actually eased 7 basis points to 3.56% as the market trimmed back some of its future tightening expectations. RBNZWATCH

Yields on 10-year bonds NZ10YT=RR also came off 6 basis points to 3.515%.

