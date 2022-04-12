New Zealand dlr firms as RBNZ goes for the full fifty on rates

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar firmed on Wednesday after the country's central bank raised interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points, though it tempered that a little by not lifting its projected peak for rates.

The market had been wagering heavily on a half-percentage-point move from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), though a majority of economists had looked for just a quarter point. The central bank had not raised rates by half a percentage point since May 2020.

In reaction, the kiwi rose 0.3% to $0.6868 NZD=D3 but remained well short of its recent five-month high of $0.7034. Support comes in at $0.6808, with resistance at $0.6906.

The Australian dollar also edged up, to $0.7467 AUD=D3, on speculation the sharp move by the RBNZ would increase pressure for a tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

This was the fourth hike by the RBNZ in the current cycle and took the policy rate to 1.5%, with the central bank arguing that faster moves now would lessen the risk of inflation getting out of hand in the future.

That saw investors price in another half-point hike for the May policy meeting and a rate of 3.25% by year-end. RBNZWATCH

"Given that we expect wage growth and inflation to rise further in the months ahead and the labour market to remain tight, the RBNZ still has a lot of work ahead of itself," said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

"We have pencilled in 6 more rate hikes this year, which would mark one hike at every meeting along with another 50 basis points in May," he added. "That would take rates to 3.0% by the end of this year."

However, the RBNZ was also content to keep its previously projected peak for rates at 3.35% - not lifting it to 3.5% or higher, as some hawks in the market had bet on.

As a result, two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= actually eased 7 basis points to 3.56% as the market trimmed back some of its future tightening expectations. RBNZWATCH

Yields on 10-year bonds NZ10YT=RR also came off 6 basis points to 3.515%.

