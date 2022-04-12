New Zealand dlr firm as RBNZ frontloads rate hikes

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 13 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar held firm on Wednesday after the country's central bank raised interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points, though it tempered that a little by not lifting its projected peak for rates.

While a majority of economists had looked for a rise of just a quarter percentage point from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the market had wagered heavily on a half point. That limited the reaction.

The kiwi edged up 0.1% to $0.6855 NZD=D3 and remained well short of its recent five-month high of $0.7034. Support comes in at $0.6808, with resistance at $0.6906.

This was the fourth hike by the RBNZ in the current cycle and took the cash rate to 1.5%, with the central bank arguing that faster moves now would lessen the risk of inflation getting out of hand in the future.

That saw investors price in a chance of around 75% for another half-point hike for the May policy meeting and a rate of at least 3.0% by year-end. RBNZWATCH

"Given that we expect wage growth and inflation to rise further in the months ahead and the labour market to remain tight, the RBNZ still has a lot of work ahead of itself," said Ben Udy, an economist at Capital Economics.

"We have pencilled in 6 more rate hikes this year, which would mark one hike at every meeting along with another 50 basis points in May," he added. "That would take rates to 3.0% by the end of this year."

However, the RBNZ was also content to keep its previously projected peak for rates at 3.35% - not lifting it to 3.5% or higher, as some hawks in the market had bet on.

As a result, two-year swap rates NZDSM3NB2Y= actually eased 17 basis points to 3.46% as the market trimmed back some of its future tightening expectations. RBNZWATCH

Yields on 10-year bonds NZ10YT=RR also came off 9 basis points to 3.48%.

The Australian dollar edged up to $0.7467 AUD=D3 on speculation the sharp move by the RBNZ would increase pressure for an early increase in the Reserve Bank of Australia's 0.1% cash rate.

Futures are fully priced for an Australian hike to 0.25% in June, and imply around a one-in-four chance of an increase to 0.5%.

Again, markets assume a series of rapid-fire moves taking rates to 2.0% by the end of the year. RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

