New Zealand debt to decrease by middle of decade, finance minister says

WELLINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's levels of debt is projected to reduce from the middle of the decade as the economy recovers from impacts of the coronavirus, the finance minister said in a pre-budget speech on Tuesday.

"The levels of debt that we have taken on to save New Zealanders’ lives and livelihoods are projected to reduce from the middle of the decade. We are in a good position to handle the debt we have taken on," Grant Robertson said in his speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Robertson said interest rates are low and debt servicing costs across the forecast period remain less than 1% of the GDP - below where they were before COVID-19, despite the significant increase in borrowing.

"Our fiscal objective as outlined in the Budget Policy Statement remains to stabilise debt by the mid-2020s, and then reduce it as conditions permit," he added.

Even at their elevated levels the debt position is significantly better than almost every country, he said.

Tough lockdowns and its geographic distance form the rest of the world allowed New Zealand to return to pre-pandemic normalcy quicker than most.

The unemployment rate fell 4.9% in the previous quarter, surprising most economic observers, and the latest data due on Wednesday, is expected to "bounce around a bit", Robertson said.

As New Zealand's vaccination rates ramp up, lockdowns will be less likely and there will be additional opportunities to open up travel to and from a wider range of countries, Robertson said.

New Zealand opened quarantine free travel with Australia last month.

The finance minister said, however, that a hastened return to austerity measures could affect recovery so it was important to get the balance right.

The budget, which will be unveiled on May 20, will be a "Recovery Budget", he said, adding that NZ$926 million ($667 million) of funds that were previously allocated to responding to COVID-19 will be reprioritised.

