New Zealand cuts FY24 growth projections ahead of Budget

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

March 26, 2024 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Treasury on Wednesday cut its FY24 GDP expectations to 0.1% in a pre-Budget statement, down from 1.5% previously forecast.

The update expectations are not official fiscal forecasts as they do not include information from government entities, the Treasury said.

