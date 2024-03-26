New Zealand cuts FY24 growth projections ahead of Budget

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Treasury on Wednesday cut its FY24 GDP expectations to 0.1% in a pre-Budget statement, down from 1.5% previously forecast.

The update expectations are not official fiscal forecasts as they do not include information from government entities, the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by Alasdair Pal)

