New Zealand current account deficit widens in Q3

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's current deficit widened in the third quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, while the country's external position remains well beyond what some economists say are sustainable levels.

The actual quarterly deficit was NZ$11.47 billion ($7 billion) in the three months to September, from a deficit of NZ$4.65 billion in the previous quarter, according to Statistics New Zealand.

The annual deficit to September was NZ$30.58 billion, equating to 7.6% of gross domestic product, unchanged from the second quarter.

New Zealand's current account deficit as a proportion of GDP, an indicator that may suggest a country is living beyond its means, increased to its highest level in more than 30 years in the fourth quarter of 2022 and remains at historically high levels.

The size of the country's external imbalances remain a key risk for New Zealand, according to ratings agencies.

ANZ economist Miles Workman said New Zealand’s external position was unsustainable.

"Fiscal consolidation and tight monetary conditions should help fix that in time, but until it does New Zealand remains vulnerable to a wide range of possible shocks," he said, noting this had the potential to weigh on the country's Sovereign credit rating.

($1 = 1.6308 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.