New Zealand CPI rises 0.7% in Q3, lower than expectations

WELLINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.7% in the third quarter from a drop of 0.5% in the previous quarter but fell short of analyst expectations, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Friday.

Annual inflation was 1.4% from 1.5% in the previous quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.9% for the quarter, with an annual rise of 1.7%.

In its August monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand forecast a 1.1% rise in quarterly CPI. (Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Chris Reese) ((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CPI (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.