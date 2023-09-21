New Zealand consumer confidence weakens in Q3, households deeply pessimistic

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand weakened in the third quarter and remains deeply pessimistic about the economic landscape as household pressures start to bite, a survey showed on Friday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 80.2 from 83.1 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

“The big concern for New Zealand households is the pressure on their finances,” said Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod in a note. “The past few months have seen continued large increases in living costs, as well as a related rise in borrowing costs. Those conditions are squeezing households’ spending power.”

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

