New Zealand consumer confidence unchanged in Oct, remains downbeat -ANZ-Roy Morgan Survey

WELLINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand remained unchanged on month in October as households are finding sharp increases in the cost of living hard to deal with but job security and wage growth are helping, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index was unchanged at 85.4 in October. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

