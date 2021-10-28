New Zealand consumer confidence slips in October - ANZ-Roy Morgan

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in October compared with the prior month with perceptions of both current conditions and financial expectations down sharply, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index slid 7 points to 98 in October, well under its long-term average of just shy of 120. A reading below 100 indicates more pessimists than optimists.

Perceptions of current financial situations fell 10 points to -3%, while views about next year's economic outlook fell 12 points to -25%. A net 7% think it is a bad time to buy a major household item.

Inflation surged at its fastest pace in over a decade in the third quarter, data out last week showed, driven by housing-related costs and other supply constraints.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Diane Craft)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.