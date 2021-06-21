New Zealand consumer confidence rises in Q2

Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in the second quarter due to a strengthening in broader economic conditions that is expected to continue over the year ahead, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 107.1 from 105.2 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

The survey indicated that households feel more optimistic about the outlook of the economy over the coming year.

