New Zealand consumer confidence rises in Q1 to highest in more than two years

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand continued to rise in the first quarter, touching its highest level in more than two years, although it was still below average, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 93.2 in the March quarter from 88.9 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"New Zealand households are starting to feel a little perkier," said Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod.

"Recent months have seen inflation dropping back, and there has been a related easing in interest rate pressures. That's been a welcome relief for many families across the country who are struggling with the cost of living."

