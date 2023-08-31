News & Insights

New Zealand consumer confidence rises in Aug but consumers wary -ANZ survey

August 31, 2023 — 06:05 pm EDT

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose slightly in August but still remained at subdued levels though there was more optimism among consumers on whether it was a good time to buy a major household item, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 85.0 in August from 83.7 in July. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

A net 31% thought it was a bad time to buy a major household item but that was still an 8-point bounce after last month's sharp 12-point fall.

"Consumers remain wary, with overall confidence stuck in a moribund 10-point band for the past 18 months," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement.

