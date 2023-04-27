New Zealand consumer confidence rises in April -ANZ-Roy Morgan

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose slightly in April compared with the prior month but still remained at an extremely low level, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index nudged up to 79.3 in April from March's 77.7. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

"Households are concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large amounts of debt," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement.

"While jobs are still plentiful, the economy is beginning to slow, and media articles about tougher times ahead are common."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese)

