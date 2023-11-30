New Zealand consumer confidence rises, but still subdued -survey

WELLINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in November but remains at a subdued level, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 91.9 from 88.1 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

“The November survey is another mixed bag for the RBNZ. Willingness to spend is low, as the RBNZ requires in order to bring inflation down, but consumers’ inflation expectations are still much higher than they used to be,” ANZ said in a note.

