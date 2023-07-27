News & Insights

New Zealand consumer confidence remains at low levels -ANZ survey

July 27, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell slightly in July compared with the prior month with households continuing to be buffeted, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 83.7 in July from 85.5 in June. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

“The fall in Consumer Confidence was driven by the question of whether it’s a good time to buy a major household item, which fell 12 points. That doesn’t bode well for retailers,” said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

"Inflation expectations bounced back almost completely from their sharp fall last month,” she added.

