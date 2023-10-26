News & Insights

New Zealand consumer confidence lifts in Oct but households remain wary- ANZ survey

October 26, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in October but more remained wary about purchasing major household items, the best retail indicator, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 88.1 in October from 86.4 in September. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

A net 38% thought it was a bad time to buy a major household item, a 6-point drop from the previous month.

"The level remains very weak, consistent with ongoing softness in per capita retail spending," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said in a statement. "Those paying off a mortgage continue to be more cautious about spending than those who are not, understandably."

