New Zealand consumer confidence lifts in June -ANZ-Roy Morgan

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose 6 points in June compared with the prior month, the highest read since January, but still very subdued as consumers remained under pressure due to high inflation, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index lifted to 85.5 in June from 79.2 in May. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

"There have ... been widespread headlines about recession in the past month. Yet despite all that, confidence lifted markedly in June," ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said. "One contributor may be the (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) calling time on rate hikes in the May Monetary Policy Statement."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler)

