New Zealand consumer confidence lifts in January - ANZ-Roy Morgan

WELLINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand rose in January compared with the prior month as consumers expect to see an improvement in coming months, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index lifted to 83.4 points in January. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

"While confidence rose, it remains very low, and the softening labour market could see the long-running disconnect between consumers’ stated intentions and their actual spending decisions close," ANZ said in a statement. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND EONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT)

