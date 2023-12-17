News & Insights

New Zealand consumer confidence jumps in Q4 to highest in two years

Credit: REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

December 17, 2023 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand jumped in the fourth quarter to its highest level in nearly two years, although it was still well below average, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 88.9 from 80.2 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Households are feeling a little more festive as we head into the holiday season," Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod said in a note.

"Increasing numbers of New Zealanders expect the economy to strengthen over the coming year. They also expect their personal finances will improve over 2024."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.