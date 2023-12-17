New Zealand consumer confidence jumps in Q4 to highest in two years

SYDNEY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand jumped in the fourth quarter to its highest level in nearly two years, although it was still well below average, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 88.9 from 80.2 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Households are feeling a little more festive as we head into the holiday season," Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod said in a note.

"Increasing numbers of New Zealanders expect the economy to strengthen over the coming year. They also expect their personal finances will improve over 2024."

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Alexander Smith)

