New Zealand consumer confidence improves in Q3 but mood still grim

WELLINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand improved in the third quarter but the mood in the country remains grim, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 87.6 from 78.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Consumer confidence is sitting around the sorts of lows that we saw during the recession in the early-1990s and during the 2008/09 Global Financial Crisis," commented Westpac New Zealand's Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod.

He added household finances are being squeezed by high consumer prices and increases in borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.