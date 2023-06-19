News & Insights

New Zealand Consumer Confidence improves, households still pessimistic - survey

June 19, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

WELLINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand improved in the second quarter but households remain deeply pessimistic about the economic landscape, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 83.1 from 77.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

“Financial pressures remain the major area of concern for households with large increases in living costs and mortgage rates continuing to squeeze households’ finances,” Westpac said in a note.

