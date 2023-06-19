New Zealand Consumer Confidence improves, households still pessimistic - survey

WELLINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand improved in the second quarter but households remain deeply pessimistic about the economic landscape, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 83.1 from 77.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

“Financial pressures remain the major area of concern for households with large increases in living costs and mortgage rates continuing to squeeze households’ finances,” Westpac said in a note.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.