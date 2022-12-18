New Zealand consumer confidence hits lowest recorded level -survey

December 18, 2022 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell sharply in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since figures were first compiled in 1988, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 75.6 from 87.6 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Households' finances are being squeezed as we head into the holiday season," Westpac Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon said.

