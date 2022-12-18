New Zealand consumer confidence hits lowest recorded level -survey

WELLINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell sharply in the fourth quarter to the lowest level since figures were first compiled in 1988, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 75.6 from 87.6 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Households' finances are being squeezed as we head into the holiday season," Westpac Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Mark Heinrich)

