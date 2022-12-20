New Zealand consumer confidence falls to lowest levels since 2004- Survey

WELLINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in December to its lowest level since the survey began in 2004 as rapid increases in the cost of living weigh, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index fell to 73.8 from 80.7 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

"Rapid increases in the cost of living are weighing, but assuming the RBNZ is successful at bringing inflation down, this driver of consumer pessimism should reduce over time," said ANZ senior economist Miles Workman.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)

