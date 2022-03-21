New Zealand consumer confidence falls to 2008 levels

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in the first quarter and is now at its lowest level since the global financial crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 92.1 from 99.1 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

Households have reported that their financial position has deteriorated as the economy has been buffeted by a multitude of headwinds, the survey said, adding that the rapid spread of Omicron is also likely to have dampened confidence in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

