New Zealand consumer confidence falls to 2008 levels

Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in the first quarter and is now at its lowest level since the global financial crisis, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 92.1 from 99.1 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

Households have reported that their financial position has deteriorated as the economy has been buffeted by a multitude of headwinds, the survey said, adding that the rapid spread of Omicron is also likely to have dampened confidence in recent weeks.

