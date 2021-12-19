New Zealand consumer confidence falls in Q4

WELLINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand dropped in the fourth quarter due to rising mortgage rates and ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and its variants, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 99.1 from 102.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

Many households have reported that their financial position has deteriorated over the past year, the survey said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

