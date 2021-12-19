New Zealand consumer confidence falls in Q4

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN HUNTER

Consumer confidence in New Zealand dropped in the fourth quarter due to rising mortgage rates and ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and its variants, a survey showed on Monday.

WELLINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand dropped in the fourth quarter due to rising mortgage rates and ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and its variants, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 99.1 from 102.7 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

Many households have reported that their financial position has deteriorated over the past year, the survey said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters