New Zealand consumer confidence falls in March as consumers wary -ANZ Survey

Credit: REUTERS/PRAVEEN MENON

March 30, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in March compared with the prior month as consumers remain wary, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 77.7 points in March from 79.8 in February. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

"Consumers remain very wary, understandably. Interest rates have risen rapidly (though it’s been a while since a generalized round of increases), the cost of living is reducing their purchasing power, and now there are alarming headlines about banks, albeit faraway ones," ANZ said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.