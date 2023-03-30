New Zealand consumer confidence falls in March as consumers wary -ANZ Survey

WELLINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in March compared with the prior month as consumers remain wary, ANZ-Roy Morgan data showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 77.7 points in March from 79.8 in February. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

"Consumers remain very wary, understandably. Interest rates have risen rapidly (though it’s been a while since a generalized round of increases), the cost of living is reducing their purchasing power, and now there are alarming headlines about banks, albeit faraway ones," ANZ said in a statement.

