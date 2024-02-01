News & Insights

New Zealand consumer confidence continues to rise, but remains low -survey

February 01, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand continued to rise in January but still remains at low levels, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 93.6 from 93.1 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

“Consumers continue to report ongoing extreme wariness about purchasing major household items ,but this question is well off its lows,” ANZ said in a note.

