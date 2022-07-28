New Zealand consumer a little less gloomy in July

WELLINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand lifted slightly in July but households remain worried, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 81.9 from 80.5 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

Expectations for consumer price inflation over the next two years eased to 4.9% from 5.6% in the previous survey.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer Editing by Chris Reese) ((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: NEWZEALAND ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.