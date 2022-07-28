New Zealand consumer a little less gloomy in July

Consumer confidence in New Zealand lifted slightly in July but households remain worried, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 81.9 from 80.5 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

Expectations for consumer price inflation over the next two years eased to 4.9% from 5.6% in the previous survey.

