New Zealand confident about IAEA advice on Fukushima water release plan

Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

July 10, 2023 — 01:03 am EDT

Written by Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta told the head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Monday that her government has full confidence in the IAEA's advice on the proposed Fukushima treated water release.

"I also felt it was important to draw attention to the Pacific's traumatic experience with nuclear testing and asked directly that meaningful engagement continue with the Pacific region on the proposed release," she said in a statement following the meeting with Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

After a two-year review, the IAEA said Japan's plans to release some 500 Olympic size swimming pools worth of water from the Fukushimi plant wrecked by a tsunami more than a decade ago were consistent with global safety standards and that they would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment".

Mahuta said New Zealand acutely understands the effects nuclear testing has had on its Pacific neighbours in the past, and the government would continue to call for the release of the water to be dealt with through transparency and meaningful dialogue.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

