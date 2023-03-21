New Zealand confidence improves in Q1 but still at low level

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand improved slightly in the first quarter but even so continues to languish at extremely low levels as households grapple with rising living costs, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 77.7 from 75.6 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

“Higher living costs are squeezing every household across the country,” said Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod.

