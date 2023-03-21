New Zealand confidence improves in Q1 but still at low level

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

March 21, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Chris Reese for Reuters ->

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand improved slightly in the first quarter but even so continues to languish at extremely low levels as households grapple with rising living costs, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index rose to 77.7 from 75.6 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

“Higher living costs are squeezing every household across the country,” said Westpac Senior Economist Satish Ranchhod.

(Reporting by Chris Reese)

((Chris.Reese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.