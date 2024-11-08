New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Reports Revenue Decline

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (AU:NZS) has released an update.
New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited reported a significant revenue drop of 82.75% to AUD $580,724 for the year ending June 2024, with losses narrowing by 86.06% to AUD $365,111. Despite these challenges, the company’s net tangible asset backing per share increased from 0.06 to 0.09 cents. No dividends were declared for the period.
