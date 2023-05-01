New Zealand central bank warns more borrowers could fall behind on payments

By Renju Jose and Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Tuesday said it was not seeing widespread financial distress among households or businesses but warned more borrowers could fall behind on their payments this year given the expected weakening in the labour market.

Household balance sheets remained resilient, with most households with a mortgage still having substantial equity buffers partly due to the impact of previous loan-to-value ratio curbs, Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a statement.

Mortgage rates in New Zealand have risen sharply in the past year putting pressure on homeowners and businesses as the country's central bank has increased the official cash rate to 5.25% from 0.25% in October 2021.

Adding to homeowners' woes, house prices have fallen more than 16% since their peak in November 2021.

"We are not currently seeing widespread financial distress amongst households or businesses, which reflects the strength in the economy and labour market to date," said Hawkesby.

"However, more borrowers may fall behind on their payments this year, given the ongoing repricing of mortgages and expected weakening in the labour market," he added.

He said that the recent profitability and strong capital positions of New Zealand banks puts them in a good position to take a long-term view and support their customers.

