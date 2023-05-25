News & Insights

New Zealand central bank to ease mortgage lending rules from June

May 25, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Friday confirmed it would ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions from June 1.

"The risks to financial stability posed by high-LVR lending have reduced to a level where we believe the current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said in a statement.

LVR restrictions set limits on how much a bank can lend to a home buyer against the value of the house, helping reduce the risk of people defaulting on mortgages and supporting the stability of financial markets.

