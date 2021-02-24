New Zealand central bank to consider house prices when setting monetary policy

By Praveen Menon

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will be required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions, the New Zealand government said on Thursday in a move to calm a red-hot property market.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said changes have been made to the bank's Monetary Policy Committee's remit, requiring it to take into account government policy relating to more sustainable house prices, while working towards its objectives of maintaining inflation and supporting maximum sustainable employment.

"Today's announcement is just the first step as the Government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market," Robertson said in a statement.

"We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market."

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks on other policy responses to the housing crisis, the finance minister added.

Robertson said RBNZ will retain autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes.

The bank will also have to take into account the government's objective to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock to help improve affordability for first-home buyers, he added.

RBNZ welcomed the move, and said it was looking into the government's request seeking advice on implementing tools like debt-to-income ratios and interest-only mortgages.

(Reporting by Renju Jose and Praveen Menon; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.