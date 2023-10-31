News & Insights

New Zealand central bank sees some financial stress among borrowers

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

October 31, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday warned that pockets of financial stress were growing among households struggling with high debt repayments, though rapid immigration had stabilised house prices after a steep fall.

In its semi-annual Financial Stability Report, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand also noted risks to commodity prices from a slowdown in China and said it was closely watching developments in the Middle East.

The farm industry was also under pressure from low global milk prices and a prolonged period of weakness could see a material pickup in loan losses for banks, the RBNZ said.

