New Zealand central bank says monetary policy working, inflation still too high

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank chief economist, Paul Conway, said on Tuesday that recent economic data suggests monetary policy is working but there is still a way to go before inflation returns to its midpoint of 2%.

"Monetary policy is working, with the economy slowing and inflation falling. But we still have a way to go," Conway said at a webcast organized by the central bank.

Since the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's last decision at the end of November, data has shown New Zealand's economy is weaker than the RBNZ had forecast and inflation is easing slightly quicker than expected.

Conway added that some of the recent revisions lower in GDP are due to methodological changes and do not necessarily mean that capacity pressures in the economy are much lower than previously assumed.

The central bank in November almost hiked the cash rate and ruled out rate cuts until the 2025 at the earliest. The market, however, now expects the RBNZ to start cutting the cash rate from the middle of this year.

Conway, added the monetary policy committee will have more to say in the February 2024 monetary policy statement on the outlook.

The RBNZ was one of the first central banks to withdraw pandemic-era monetary stimulus and has lifted rates by 525 basis points since October 2021 to curb inflation and the cash rate is now at 5.50%. It is the most aggressive tightening since the cash rate was introduced in 1999.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.