New Zealand central bank says house prices must fall 5% to 20% to be sustainable

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices need to fall between 5% and 20% to reach a sustainable level, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby said on Thursday.

New Zealand house prices have soared over the past couple of years as investors have cashed in on historically low interest rates and cheap access to capital under the government's pandemic-inspired stimulus spending.

Although house prices have started to come off their highs, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand still sees these as unsustainable.

"Prices are in the order of 5% to 20% away from sustainable," Hawkesby told the New Zealand's parliament's finance and expenditure committee. He added that the central bank was forecasting house prices to cumulatively fall around 10% over the next couple of years.

Along with high house prices, New Zealand is also facing growing inflation.

The central bank has increased the cash rate in the past four meetings as it tries to bring inflation back within the 1% to 3% range.

Hawkesby said they expected to get inflation back within the band in two years.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington Editing by Matthew Lewis)

