New Zealand central bank says economy slowing, still not sure if rates high enough

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Howard

March 22, 2023 — 08:26 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - A top New Zealand central banker on Thursday said interest rates were clearly in contractionary territory and causing a welcome slowdown in demand in the economy, though it was not yet clear that inflation expectations were under control.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) chief economist Paul Conway said the 450 basis point rise in interest rates over the last 18 months was still "percolating" through the economy and would likely further weigh on consumer spending.

Yet it was unclear whether inflation expectations were falling fast enough to mean current and projected rate setting were high enough to be disinflationary.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.