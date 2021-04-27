New Zealand central bank rolls out cybersecurity guidelines

Contributor
Renju Jose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday outlined guidelines to bolster the cyber defence of the country's financial sector after a cyberattack earlier this year led to a major data breach at the central bank.

"The guidance applies to all entities the Reserve Bank regulates, including registered banks, licensed non-bank deposit takers, licensed insurers and designated financial market infrastructures," RBNZ said in a statement.

A cyberattack in January breached the central bank's data system and also affected other users of a third-party application.

