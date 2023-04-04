New Zealand central bank raises rates by 50 bps, more than expected

WELLINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 5.25% on Wednesday and reiterated inflation was still too high and persistent.

The decision surprised markets as 22 of 24 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would raise rates by just 25 basis points. This is the eleventh straight hike since the central bank started raising rates in October 2021.

"The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase, as previously indicated, to return inflation to the 1-3 percent target range over the medium term," the statement said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

