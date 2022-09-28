New Zealand central bank proposes changes to improve clarity of risk weighting requirements

By Lucy Craymer and Harish Sridharan

Sept 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Thursday proposed changes to the means by which banks should apply risk weighting to their exposures under capital adequacy rules.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in a statement the proposed changes are designed to improve clarity and transparency, but would have little impact on the overall parameters of the changes announced in December 2019.

At the time, the central bank announced plans to increase capital requirements for banks to improve the safety of the banking system. The RBNZ is currently in the process of phasing these in.

The RBNZ said its consultation paper aims to address issues raised such as the definition of sovereigns, public sector entities and multilateral development banks, along with how reverse residential mortgage loans should be treated.

It added that it intended to reconsider risk weighting every three years or so but will do so more often if there is a pressing need to do so.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.