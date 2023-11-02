New Zealand central bank needs to better understand climate change impact - governor

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s central bank needs to improve its understanding of how climate change, the macroeconomy and monetary policy interact, Governor Adrian Orr said on Friday.

The impact of drought on the economy was well established and known to historically worsen recessions, he said in a speech.

“Understanding the work to be done to transition to net zero will give us a sense of the potential impact on employment and inflation in New Zealand,” he said.

“Observing policy developments domestically and in other countries will help to develop our sense of how risks may affect the domestic economy.”

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is working on a number of responses to climate change including stress-testing for climate-related risks and providing guidance for regulated entities on how to manage risk.

“Tackling climate change is both an enormous challenge and an opportunity that we all have an obligation to respond to," Orr said. "It remains within our power to take the steps required to transition our economic and financial systems.”

