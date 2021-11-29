New Zealand central bank names assistant governor for digital operations

New Zealand's central bank on Tuesday said it had appointed John McDermott as the assistant governor overseeing its digital and security operations.

McDermott joined the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 2019 and had been the acting assistant governor of business operations since April, it said in a statement.

