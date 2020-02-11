New Zealand central bank keeps rates unchanged at 1.0%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held the official cash rate at 1.0% at its first policy meeting for the year on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected RBNZ to hold rates as domestic risks receded.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D4 jumped by 0.8% to $0.6455 after the announcement.

