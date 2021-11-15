New Zealand central bank chief economist to leave next year

WELLINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank said on Monday that its chief economist and monetary policy committee member Yuong Ha will leave the bank in February next year.

Ha, who has been with the bank since 1997 and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said in a statement.

He will depart after the February 2022 Monetary Policy Statement, it said.

Ha was appointed chief economist in April 2019.

Earlier this year, the bank said its deputy governor Geoff Bascand will leave in January next year.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

