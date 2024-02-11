New Zealand central bank blames inflation for restrictive policy

By Lucy Craymer and Renju Jose

WELLINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's top central banker on Monday said the inflation challenge was still not over and cited broad financial pressure for retaining a "restrictive monetary policy" position.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr, appearing before a parliamentary committee, said the current inflation rate at 4.7% was still too high and that the board's aim was to continue to slow it down to around 2%.

Since the bank's last interest rate decision at the end of November, inflation has eased slightly but the market has reduced expectations of near-term interest rate cuts following a surprisingly firm set of local jobs data last week.

The bank is due to meet at the end of the month.

The RBNZ, which has ruled out rate cuts until 2025 at the earliest, was one of the first central banks to withdraw pandemic-era monetary stimulus and has lifted rates by 525 basis points since October 2021 to curb inflation.

The inflation rate, while below historic highs, is well above RBNZ's target band of 1% to 3%.

House prices have stabilised over the last six months though central bankers said they were concerned the population was surging, due to high immigration, at a time when residential construction was slowing.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer and Renju Jose; Editing by Jamie Freed and Christopher Cushing)

((Lucy.Craymer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.